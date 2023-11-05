As part of the promotion for his upcoming film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor made a surprise appearance at Arijit Singh's concert in the city on Saturday night. Arijit's soulful performance, including "Channa Mereya" and Ranbir's heartwarming gesture of touching Arijit's feet and bowing down to him left the crowd in a frenzy. Fans were reminded of a similar moment from Rockstar when Ranbir showed respect to Imtiaz Ali. The video of this magical moment is sure to give you goosebumps. Ranbir Kapoor As Captain America, Priyanka Chopra As Black Widow, Irrfan Khan As Doctor Strange & More AI Images Reveal Bollywood Celebs Imagined As Superheroes! (View Pics).

Watch This Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

