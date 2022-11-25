FC Barcelona's Twitter handle congratulates Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who name their newborn baby girl Raha Kapoor. The actress posted the meaning of her name on Instagram and the pic also featured the cute little Barca outfit for Raha. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Name Their Daughter ‘Raha’; Share What it Means.

Check Out FC Barcelona's Tweet For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Below:

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

