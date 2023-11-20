Saloni Batra, who stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal, shared unseen behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram. The duo exuded "sibling vibes" in the photos shared by her. Interestingly, she is playing Ranbir's on-screen sister in this upcoming film. She expressed her thrill to be part of the project and gave a glimpse into the camaraderie on the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. Batra invited fans to anticipate a rollercoaster of emotions in the movie. Check her post below! 200 Halla Ho: Saloni Batra Opens Up on Why She Feels Her Film Is Relevant in Present Times.

Ranbir Kapoor And Saloni Batra's BTS Pics From Animal Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloni Batra (@saloni_batra_)

