Actor Randeep Hooda is set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram, bringing a mythological aura to their upcoming nuptials. According to HT City, the intimate ceremony will take place in Manipur later this month, commencing a two-day event from November 28. The private affair will be attended solely by family and close friends. Following the wedding, the couple plans a Mumbai reception, though the date remains undecided. Hooda, aiming for privacy and honoring Laishram's roots, chooses Manipur for the wedding. The actor, elated to share their bond with the world, prioritises a quiet beginning to this new chapter in his life. Randeep Hooda To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Lin Laishram by End of November - Reports.

See Latest News About Randeep Hooda's Marriage Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)