Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to marry actress and his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram by the end of November, claimed a source close to the Sarbjit fame star on Sunday. Randeep Hooda Reveals He Was In 'Very Painful and Dark Place' While Working on Sergeant.

A source close to Randeep exclusively told IANS: “It's true. Randeep is getting married to Lin by the end of this month. The couple was in a relationship for many years. However, the wedding venue is yet to be decided. It will be a close-knit ceremony and will be attended by his family and friends,"

The source further added: “The reception will be a grand affair and is likely to take place either in Mumbai or New Delhi.” Lin hails from Manipur. She was seen in movies like Mary Kom, Rangoon and most recently Jaane Jaan.

On the work front, Randeep next has Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2023 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).