Ranveer Singh's name is synonymous with a lot of energy. He often grabs the eyeballs for his goofy nature. recently, at his mother, Anju Bhavani's birthday bash, the actor put up a special performance for his wife, Deepika Padukone, which is now going viral on the internet. The actor, who is seen dressed in a white vest, is seen dancing on his song, "Nashe Se Chadh Gayi" from Befikre. Deepika is seen sitting and enjoying the special performance with a smile on his face.

Check Out The Video Below:

Another video shows him dancing with his mother on a Bollywood song and matching his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani's footsteps on another song.

Check Out The Videos Below:

Like Father, Like Son

