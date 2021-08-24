Ranveer Singh's name is synonymous with a lot of energy. He often grabs the eyeballs for his goofy nature. recently, at his mother, Anju Bhavani's birthday bash, the actor put up a special performance for his wife, Deepika Padukone, which is now going viral on the internet. The actor, who is seen dressed in a white vest, is seen dancing on his song, "Nashe Se Chadh Gayi" from Befikre. Deepika is seen sitting and enjoying the special performance with a smile on his face.

Check Out The Video Below:

Trust #RanveerSingh to be the life of every party. Here’s a video of him dancing for #DeepikaPadukone at his mother’s birthday celebration. pic.twitter.com/88Bmt5CYRF — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 24, 2021

Another video shows him dancing with his mother on a Bollywood song and matching his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani's footsteps on another song.

Check Out The Videos Below:

Oh boy! This video of #RanveerSingh grooving with his mother #AnjuBhavnani is pure gold. pic.twitter.com/l2vzqYpAL7 — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 24, 2021

Like Father, Like Son

#RanveerSingh and his father #JagjitSinghBhavnani kept each other company on the dance floor at #AnjuBhavnani’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/uLBDx4x5bj — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 24, 2021

