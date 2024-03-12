Aditya Dhar, renowned for directing Uri: The Surgical Strike, is reportedly set to helm a gangster drama. According to reports, the film is tentatively titled Dhurandhar. It’s rumoured that Ranveer Singh is being considered for the lead role in this project. Produced by Aditya’s B62 Studios and Jio Studios, filming is expected to commence in July this year. An official announcement is eagerly awaited. Aditya Dhar Reveals Reasons for Shelving Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, Says ‘Have Put That Film on Backburner’ (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Project

#UriTheSurgicalStrike director @AdityaDharFilms' next project has tentatively been titled #Dhurandhar... @RanveerOfficial is in advanced talks to headline this gangster drama, set to go into production in July 2024... Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios and @jiostudios are producing! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) March 12, 2024

