Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha was clicked distributing sweets to celebrity photographers. The starkid who recently graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, had promised paps to bring sweets post her high-school graduation, and she did stay true to her words. Check out the viral video below. Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha and Ajay Devgn’s Nephew Aman To Make Bollywood Debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Film.

Rasha Tandon Gives Sweets Packets to Paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

