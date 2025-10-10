A day after Punjab bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away of cardiac arrest during surgery on October 9, 2025, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his social media to share a tribute to his co-star from the 2023 film Tiger 3. Sharing a picture with Varinder Singh Ghuman where the two can be seen smiling, with Salman in his 'Chulbul Pandey' police khaki uniform from his Dabangg film series, Salman wrote, "Rest in peace praa. Vil miss paaji (sic)" (Rest in peace, brother. Will miss you, brother.) Varinder Singh Ghuman was only 42 yeas old. Varinder Singh Ghuman was seen in the role of a Pakistani prison guard, Shakeel, in Tiger 3. He was the winner of Mr India 2009 and runners-up at the Mr Asia contest that year. He also played the lead in the 2012 Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again. A heavyweight champion, Varinder Singh Ghuman was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab. He was the first Indian to earn the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Pro Card, and the first Asian man to enter Hollywood star and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger's international bodybuilding contest, the Arnold Classic aka Arnold Sports Festival. Take a look at Salman Khan's tribute to Varinder Singh Ghuman. Punjab Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, ‘Tiger 3’ Actor and Former Mr India, Dies of Cardiac Arrest; Rajvir Jawanda Tribute Was His Last Instagram Post.

Salman Khan Pays Tribute to Varinder Singh Ghuman - See Post:

Rest in peace praa . Vil miss paaji pic.twitter.com/j3GXhCD4wQ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 10, 2025

