Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas, aged 72, passed away on February 26, 2024, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He had been ill for some time. Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Nigam, Manoj Bajpayee, and Anoop Jalota mourned his passing on social media. Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of music legend Pankaj Udhas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti #RIP (sic)." Manoj Bajpayee said, "Saddening!!! Rest in peace, Pankaj Udhas ji! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur! ॐ शान्ति उत्तम कलाकार उत्तम इंसान!" Shankar Mahadevan also expressed shock upon hearing the news of his death during a media interview. Check out more celeb reactions to ghazal maestro’s death news. Pankaj Udhas Dies at 72: Sonu Nigam Pens Emotional Tribute for Late Singer, Says 'My Heart Cries Knowing You're No More’.

Celeb Reactions to Pankaj Udhas' Death

Madhuri Dixit Is Deeply Saddened

Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udhas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti 🙏🏻#RIP pic.twitter.com/81WMdRbZZ4 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 26, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur ! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 उत्तम कलाकार उत्तम इंसान ! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 26, 2024

Sonu Nigam Recalls His Childhood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Anup Jalota Is Shocked

Shocking 😞.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JT7f8tFMUn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 26, 2024

Actress Sameera Reddy Remembers His "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Sona Mohapatra Recalls Her Time With Pankaj Udhas At Khazana Ghazal Festival

Full of grace & a thorough gentleman, I met Pankaj Udhas’ jee when he had invited me to perform in his Khazana Ghazal Festival. While many of us know him as a singer,performer, he was also a composer par excellence with super hits like - Ek Taraf Uska Ghar, Chand Jaisa #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/fQGv8niNil — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2024

