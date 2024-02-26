Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, aged 72, passed away on Monday (February 26) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a prolonged illness. His daughter Nayaab Udhas shared the news on Instagram, stating, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness." Singer Sonu Nigam paid tribute, posting a picture of Pankaj Udhas on his official Instagram with the caption, "One of the most important parts of my childhood is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries, knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti." Check his post below! Legendary Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away at 73 Due to Prolonged Illness, Daughter Nayaab Confirms Heartbreaking News – Read Statement.

Sonu Nigam Pays Tribute To Pankaj Udhas

