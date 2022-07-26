Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker has shared a cute video from the wrap up party in which Alia can be seen enjoying to the song "Channa Mereya", which KJo says ‘Song selection is from my emotional library’, and Ranveer Singh can be seen cheering her. Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar Recieve a ‘Rocky Hug’ From Ranveer Singh on the Sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt Wraps Up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

