Karan Johar took to Instagram stories to announce that the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has resumed shooting for their film. He took to his story section and shared a picture where the lead star, Ranveer Singh is seen engulfing Karan and his co-star, Alia Bhatt in a bug 'Rocky' hug. Taimur Ali Khan Tells Paparazzi ‘Band Karo’, Jeh Arrives in a Little Car To Pose for Paps.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)