Karan Johar has shared an announcement ahead of his birthday, which is tomorrow (May 25). This date is also special as the ace filmmaker-producer would be completing his 25th directorial year. KJo confirmed that the first look from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani would be unveiled tomorrow. He mentioned in his Insta post, “And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow!” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: It’s a Wrap for Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Film, Karan Johar Shares BTS Pics With a Heartfelt Note (View Post).

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani First Look

