Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani team is busy with the last leg of the film’s shoot in Kashmir. In between the song shoot of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer, film’s director Karan Johar shared a few pictures that shows him displaying his cool style statement. From flaunting his statement eye-wear and oversized jackets against the snowy backdrop, KJo shared a few dapper looks of him. He mentioned in his Insta post, “The advantage of your DOP waiting for weather is that I get to pose for him.” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Begins Shooting for Last Schedule of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer, Shares Glimpse of Crew From Airplane (View Pic).

Karan Johar In Kashmir

