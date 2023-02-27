Ace director Karan Johar, on Monday, began shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video on his stories with a caption that read, "Shooting the last schedule of our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani.. a film I have directed after 7 years...shooting a song which is a homage to my favorite filmmaker of all times...Won't say any more...." In the video, the crew members of the film could be seen sitting inside a plane. Selfiee Box Office: Kangana Ranaut Takes Digs at Karan Johar for Poor Opening of Akshay Kumar's Film.

Karan Johar Begins RARKPK Shoot

Helmed by Johar Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and also the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). KJo recently announced the new release date of his film with a sweet message.

He wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023." Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine's day this year. But later the makers pushed the date to April. The Romantics: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note After Watching Netflix Docu-Series on Yash Raj Films Legacy.

Karan posted a long caption back then, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions." The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.