Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 51st birthday on January 10, 2025, and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, marked the occasion with a heartfelt and loving tribute. The musician-actress shared a series of unseen photos from their travel diaries, giving fans a glimpse into their cherished moments together. In her Instagram post, Saba poured out her affection, writing, “Happy whirl around the sun my love, you are the light…may joy envelope you forever and then some.” ‘Duggu, Happy Birthday’: Rakesh Roshan Shares Adorable Childhood Pic of Hrithik Roshan With a Sweet Wish.

Saba Azad’s Birthday Post for Hrithik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)