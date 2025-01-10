Hrithik Roshan was born on January 10, 1974. The Bollywood superstar, fondly referred as ‘Duggu’ by family and friends, is celebrating his 51st birthday today. Adding a heartwarming touch to the occasion, his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, shared an adorable childhood photo of Hrithik on social media. The throwback picture, brimming with nostalgia, captures little Duggu’s infectious charm and innocence. Along with the picture, Rakesh penned a short but sweet caption that read, “Duggu happy birthday & keep smiling. Lots of love.” Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: From ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ to ‘Fighter’, Hit Movies of the Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online!

Rakesh Roshan Extends Birthday Wishes to Hrithik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

