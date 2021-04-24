Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his birthday today (April 24). Even though the legend has retired from all sorts of cricket, he is still influential and loved by his fans. Not only people from the sports fraternity, but even Bollywood stars admire him. And so, on the occasion of his born day, many celebs wished the God of Cricket with sweet messages. Have a look.

Anil Kapoor

Happy Birthday, legend @sachin_rt! Thank you for all the joy, pride and happiness you have given to our nation! pic.twitter.com/aTDTbTZIR3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 24, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh

Madhuri Dixit

Many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt. काळजी घ्या. Happy birthday 🎂 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 24, 2021

Sophie Choudry

Happy bday to our national treasure, cricketing legend, the bestest @sachin_rt .. Wish you good health and happiness always sir❤️🏏 #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 24, 2021

Aalim Hakim

Happiest Birthday To An Absolute Legend, Our Master Blaster @sachin_rt 👑 🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️ Love you loads ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#happybirthdaysachintendulkar🏏🎂 pic.twitter.com/hFatwlvSYv — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) April 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)