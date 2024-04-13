Actor Sahil Khan recently left the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after a three-hour-long recording of his statement regarding the Mahadev betting app case. Khan emphasised the importance of complying with the law, stating, "When the law summons you, you have to appear..." Actor Sahil Khan and 3 Others Summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch in Mahadev Betting App Case.

Sahil Khan Leaves For Mumbai Police Inquiry

#WATCH | Bollywood actor Sahil Khan leaves from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. His statement was recorded for around 3 hours as a part of investigation in Mahadev betting app case. He says, "When the law summons you, you have to appear... pic.twitter.com/uj9TPwACSp — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

