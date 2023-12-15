Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch, which is probing the Mahadev betting app case, has summoned actor Sahil Khan and three others to record their statements on Friday, an official said.

A special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police has been formed to probe alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app, the official said.

The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR).

An SIT official said an investigation is underway against Khan and 31 other individuals. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment.

The crime branch has summoned Sahil Khan, his brother Sam Khan, Hitesh Khushlani and one more accused person, he said. They have been asked to remain present before the officials of SIT at Mumbai crime branch, the senior police official said.

Sahil Khan, known for films like ‘Style' and ‘Excuse Me', has become a fitness expert.

