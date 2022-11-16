Reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is to be launched by Dharma Productions. The film is directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani. Not much deets about the project is out yet but the movie will be about Defense forces and will go on floors by 2023. Meenakshi Sheshadri Birthday: Did You Know The Actress’ Tamil Debut Was The Remake Of Mr India?

Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan to Make His Bollywood Debut

