Salman Khan already has a gun license now and even opted for a bullet-proof SUV post-death threat to the actor from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In a recent incident, a call was made to the police control room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. The matter is currently under investigation. Salman Khan Jokes About His Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Getting Flop, Says ‘Poora Bill Mere Pe Fatega’.

Salman Khan Threatened!

