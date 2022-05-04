On May 3, on the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a star-studded bash for industry friends. While many celebs attended the event, it was Shehnaaz Gill's appearance that raised many eyebrows. Not just this, Salman's overfriendly gesture towards Shehnaaz is also winning hears on the internet. It's said that Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sallu's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan’s Film – Reports.

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill:

