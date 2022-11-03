The head honcho of Rajshri Productions, Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that he will be collaborating with Salman Khan soon. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed that after Uunchai's release, he will work on script for the superstar. Barjatya also mentioned that his movie with Salman (Prem) will be a family drama and will see him as a married man. Pathaan Teaser: Is That Salman Khan? Twitterati Think They Spotted 'Tiger' With Shah Rukh Khan in the Promo.

Watch Video:

After #Uunchai I'll Script The Film With #SalmanKhan , A Fresh Avatar Of Prem , This Prem Will Be A Married Man - Sooraj Babu 🤝 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/tQBXslSBw9 — राधे (@BadasSalmaniac) November 3, 2022

