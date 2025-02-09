Sanam Teri Kasam, originally released on February 5, 2016, had grossed approximately INR 1.25 crore on its opening day and earned INR 4.66 crore over its first weekend. The romantic drama, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, made a grand comeback in theaters on February 7, 2025, and has astonishingly surpassed its original lifetime collection within just two days. On its re-release debut, the film raked in INR 5.14 crore, followed by INR 6.22 crore on February 8, bringing its total to INR 11.36 crore. Overjoyed by the overwhelming response, the lead actors expressed their happiness as Sanam Teri Kasam set new records at the Indian box office. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Advance Bookings: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Film Sells Over 20,000 Tickets in 12 Hours.

