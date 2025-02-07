Nearly a decade after its initial release, the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in India in theatres on February 7, 2025. Although the 2016 film, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, initially struggled at the box office, it has since garnered a dedicated fan following and earned cult classic status. The re-release is generating significant buzz, with advance bookings soaring. Reports indicate that thousands of tickets have already been sold, highlighting the growing excitement surrounding this beloved film’s theatrical comeback. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Actress Mawra Hocane Ties the Knot With Pakistani Actor Ameer Gilani, Shares Romantic Pics of Their Nikah.

'Sanam Teri Kasam' Re-Release Advance Ticket Sales

As per reports, Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release is off to a phenomenal start, with over 20,000 tickets sold in major cinema chains within the first 12 hours of advance bookings. According to Koimoi, the film has reportedly sold up to 39,000 tickets. This surge in early sales underscores the palpable anticipation surrounding the film's return to the silver screen, as audiences eagerly anticipate reliving its poignant love story. Also, industry pundits forecast an opening day revenue of approximately Rs INR crore, doubling its original debut of INR 1 crore. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’: Harshvardhan Rane Returns for Sequel Announced by Soham Rockstar Productions.

Watch 'Sanam Teri Kasam' Re-Releasing Trailer:

'Sanam Teri Kasam' Plot

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam tells the poignant story of Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a tough ex-convict, and Saru (Mawra Hocane), a traditional librarian. Despite their differences, the two fall in love and marry, but a tragic turn of events alters their lives forever.

FYI, Sanam Teri Kasam has garnered a loyal fanbase, with audiences deeply connecting to the characters Inder and Saru. The film's emotional story, combined with the on-screen chemistry and Himesh Reshammiya's memorable soundtrack, has made it a favourite. Songs like "Kheech Meri Photo" continue to resonate with fans, particularly younger audiences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).