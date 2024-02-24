Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates his 61st birthday on February 24, 2024. B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish the ace director on his special day. Joining the list is the cast of his upcoming show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's actress Sonakshi Sinha also shared special wishes for Bhansali. Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi expressed her gratitude for the director and dropped a BTS photo from the sets of Heeramandi and wrote, "Chamakte aap ho, chamkaate humein ho… happy birthday to the Asli Heera of #HeeraMandi, Sanjay sir Love and Respect always, From your AsliSona." Sanjay Leela Bhansali Turns 61! Aditi Rao Hydari Calls Heeramandi Director 'Inspiration', Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post On Insta.

Sonakshi Sinha Wishes Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

