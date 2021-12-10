Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra is obsessed with Doja Cat's Woman song and we can totally relate to her. Letting fans know how hooked she is with the melody, she took to her Instagram and posted a video straight from her gym. In the clip, we can see her burning calories by lifting heavy barbells. Indeed, the sensational track and Sanya's fitness activity blend in quite well.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

