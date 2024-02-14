Not everyone enjoys traditional Valentine's Day vibes, and Sara Ali Khan proves it in a hilarious Instagram video! The single and sassy actress playfully depicts the relatable struggles of enjoying the love day if one is single. Dressed in red and rocking a fun soundtrack, the clip sees 'food' to 'gum', everything being snatched away from her, leaving her disheartened and solo. Hahaha! 'Rangreza' Music Video: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider and KhanZaadi's Valentine's Day Special Track Highlights Ups and Downs in a Relationship - WATCH.

Sara Ali Khan Is Single This Valentine's Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

