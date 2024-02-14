'Rangreza' Music Video: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider and KhanZaadi's Valentine's Day Special Track Highlights Ups and Downs in a Relationship - WATCH

Rangreza song is sung by Mizajii, Mufeed and KhanZaadi. The track instantly transports you into a world of romance and friendship. Check out the music video here!

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 14, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider and KhanZaadi's (Firoza Khan) love song "Rangreza" is finally out! The track is slow and soothing, as it takes us through a beautiful love story. The melody showcases us how, just like every other couple, the Anuraj-Khanzaadi also laugh, fight and finally reconcile. The song was released on Valentine's Day, and it's definitely a treat for all the couples out there. It's a decent track, indeed! Payback Music Video: Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider Disses Bigg Boss, Brags About His 'Brosena' and Popularity in New Rap – WATCH.

Watch "Rangreza" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

