'Rangreza' Music Video: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider and KhanZaadi's Valentine's Day Special Track Highlights Ups and Downs in a Relationship - WATCH

Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider and KhanZaadi's (Firoza Khan) love song "Rangreza" is finally out! The track is slow and soothing, as it takes us through a beautiful love story. The melody showcases us how, just like every other couple, the Anuraj-Khanzaadi also laugh, fight and finally reconcile. The song was released on Valentine's Day, and it's definitely a treat for all the couples out there. It's a decent track, indeed! Payback Music Video: Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider Disses Bigg Boss, Brags About His 'Brosena' and Popularity in New Rap – WATCH.

Watch "Rangreza" Song:

