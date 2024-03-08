Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai, donning activewear, where paparazzi noticed a minor burn mark around her stomach area. During the photo session, she mentioned, “Mai jal gayi thi kal (I got burned)”. Sara is presently occupied with the promotions of both Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Getting Burns on Belly While Juggling Between Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak Promotions (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan Clicked In Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

