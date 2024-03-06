Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video in which she revealed getting burns on her stomach while juggling between Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak promotions. The actress applied ointment cream on her stomach as she got ready in her makeup room. Sara shared the video along with the caption, 'Welcome to Sara ka Sara Radio, Aaj ki taaza khabbar I got burnt, Kya Kare lesson is learned, What can we say - bad bad luck, But kamsekam it's not Murder Mubarak." While her movie Murder Mubarak is slated to release on March 15 on Netflix, Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video. Sara Ali Khan Lights Up Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Stage With Her Mesmerising Dance Performance (Watch Videos)

Sara Ali Khan informs fans about her injury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

