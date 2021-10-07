Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of Bollywood. Be it any role, he has pulled it off with sheer brilliance and he’s once again gearing up to leave an impact with his upcoming film, Sardar Udham. The 33-year-old actor would be essaying the role of the revolutionary freedom fighter, Udham Singh. We have seen many looks of him from the film, but here is another intriguing look of him that will make your jaws drop. It is a look of his character when he was in prison. Vicky’s transformation to a lean physique, beard and moustache, that rugged look gives us goosebumps. While sharing the picture he even shared a detail about it that read, “1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers “Ghadr-i-Gunj” (“Voice of Revolt”). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India.”

Vicky Kaushal As Udham Singh:

