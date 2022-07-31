On Kiara Advani's birthday, a new movie has been announced. The flick titled Satya Prem Ki Katha will see Kartik Aaryan beside Kiara. Makers took to social media and dropped a romantic clip of Kartik and Kiara. The movie will be directed by Sameer Vidwans and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. Kiara Advani Birthday: Take a Look at the 'RC15' Actor’s Most Successful Films.

