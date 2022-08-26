Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who were last seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will next be seen in Sameer Vidhwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha. The makers have announced that the film will release in theatres on June 29, 2023. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Team Up for a New Movie by Sajid Nadiadwala (Watch Video).

Satyaprem Ki Katha Theatrical Release

