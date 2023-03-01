The makers of Selfiee today (March 1) dropped poster of their new song titled "Deewaane". Starring Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar, the melody's teaser will be out on March 2. To note, the film has already released in theatres and has turned out to be a debacle at the box office. Selfiee Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Remake of Driving Licence Falls Short of Passing the Test With Flying Colours (LatestLY Exclusive).

Selfiee Song "Deewaane":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)