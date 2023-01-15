Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have stepped into Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s shoes, respectively. The motion poster of Selfiee gives fierce looks of a fan (Emraan) against his favourite idol (Akshay). The two look at loggerheads in this motion poster. Akshay shared the motion poster on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol.’ Selfiee to Release on February 24, 2023! Akshay Kumar Shares His Swag Avatar As He Shoots for a ‘Mast New Song’ (View Pic).

Watch Motion Poster Of Selfiee Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

