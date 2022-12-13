Selfiee is the remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The Khiladi of Bollywood has shared his swag avatar from the film as he shoots for a ‘mast new song’. He even confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on February 24, 2023. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Official Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Film Driving Licence Goes on Floor!

Akshay Kumar In Selfiee

My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar 😬 Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24. pic.twitter.com/dJkGxArjM1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 13, 2022

