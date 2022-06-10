Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu trailer is to be out on June 20 and the makers just dropped an intense new poster from the sports drama to announce it. Based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj, Shabaash Mithu is all set to hit the big screens on July 15. Shabaash Mithu Star Taapsee Pannu Calls Mithali Raj a True Legend, Recalls Her Contribution to Women’s Cricket Across Globe.

Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu Poster

