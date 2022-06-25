Shah Rukh Khan completed his 30 years in Bollywood industry on Saturday (June 25). And, on his special day he unveiled an exciting look of himself from Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Meanwhile, fans of SRK cannot keep calm and started sharing awesome videos on his fantastic journey in the industry. King Khan is trending on social media and here's a look on some of the videos shared by my his fans to shower love to SRK. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Powerful Look From Siddharth Anand’s Film, Co-Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham (Watch Motion Poster).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Ruling The Industry!

thank you shah rukh khan for ruling the film industry for three decades, your art heals ❤️#30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/i1E4HAlERB — shahd (@shahodx) June 24, 2022

Magical!

The rise and rise of Shah Rukh Khan the actor. He has the most iconic and magical performances. The last 30 Years have been extremely special. I hope you guys like this edit. Love you @iamsrk Sir... Dil Se ❤️#30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/AxJ6yYKrT1 — Gurdeep ⚡ (@gurdeep_0701) June 24, 2022

SRK's Legacy!

King Shah Rukh Khan performing to "Baadshah O Baadshah". @iamsrk A song that defines him and his legacy.#30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/szTAaUpu2T — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) June 25, 2022

Star!

To the world's biggest movie star, and to quote him "one day I might not have all this but you can never take away the fact that I became Shah Rukh Khan".❤️👑#30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/D4GjaiVPh9 — satyam (@satyyam_) June 25, 2022

King Khan!

The Man The Myth The Epitome of Success. The Shah Rukh Khan 👑 #30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/Vdkyesmfmh — SamiN🇧🇩 (@Samin_M7) June 25, 2022

Beautiful Journey!

30 years of Shah Rukh Khan in bollywood!❤️ - The World's greatest movie star completes 30 years in Bollywood, Beautiful man and a Beautiful Journey.✨✨ @iamsrk #SRK𓃵 #SRKRulingSince1992 pic.twitter.com/xPVo4ZS4QM — 𝗭𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝘂 ♥️ (@iammarco999) June 25, 2022

Wow!

Someone asked me what insane stardom meant, and who could possibly earn such love and respect? I show them these photos and said Shah Rukh Khan look him up #30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/Fvc0BQ5BVY — Yashika Keswani (@Yashika1Keswani) June 25, 2022

Pure!

Shah Rukh Khan is the pure definition of acting.#30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/DNouTyuPwT — mahaa.. (@MahaSRK1) June 25, 2022

His Dedication!

Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor in Bollywood industry who works with full dedication. #30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/QdFvj3hdRU — mahaa.. (@MahaSRK1) June 25, 2022

Fire!

I came mumbai with 20RS in my pocket TO The 2nd Richest actor in the world!! The undisputed..Shah Rukh Khan🔥👑#30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/mwsi07anjB — Mansi Wani (@_mansiwani) June 25, 2022

