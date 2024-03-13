Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of this country and an equally great human. The Bollywood star made a smashing comeback to the industry with blockbuster movies like Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. Recently, he was spotted arriving at the Zee Cine Awards 2024, which was held in Mumbai on March 10. A video of the Bollywood superstar from the award ceremony is now doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted engaging with a female fan while being escorted by his security. Despite the security's intervention, SRK warmly held the fan's hand as she refused to let go. This small yet heartwarming gesture from SRK could be a significant and cherished moment for the fan. Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Exudes Elegance in Black as He Makes Stylish Entry at the Award Show (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

When King 👑 Khan was leaving after the #ZeeCineAwards2024 event he waved us 😍 Our entire team were cheering him with love with huge banners at the balcony #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/8OzwbItX2E — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) March 13, 2024

