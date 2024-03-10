As the Zee Cine Awards 2024 takes place in Mumbai on Sunday, March 10, B-town celebrities started to make their entry to the award show. Among them, the one who stood out as always was Shah Rukh Khan, who came with his signature charm and unparalleled style. He made a striking entrance, donning a dashing black suit that accentuated his magnetic presence. Amidst the sea of celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan stood out, exuding elegance and charisma, captivating all Aamir Khan Responds to Fan Request for Making Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan-Like Films During Insta Live (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan at Zee Cine Awards 2024:

