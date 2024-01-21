Superstar Shah Rukh Khan supported the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders during their International League T20 cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Donning a stylish denim jacket, Khan enthusiastically cheered for the 'Purple and Gold'. His lively gestures, including thumbs-up signs and flying kisses, quickly gained attention and became a viral sensation on social media. Explore the captivating photos capturing the moment below! Shah Rukh Khan Spotted at Mumbai Airport Sporting a Stylish Black Ensemble and Flashing His Signature Smile During Security Check.

Check Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Photo From Dubai Stadium

