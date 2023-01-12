In a recent #AskSRK Session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his chiselled physique and how much time it took to make such body. King Khan replied that it only took 6 months to make such a body for YRF's Pathaan. Jawan Director Atlee Heaps Praises on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Superstar Thanks the ‘King of Mass’.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Below:

Took about 6 months I think!! #Pathaan https://t.co/51mDD7N1dn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

