It's a good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans. As SRK's signature open arms pose has now been turned into a hashtag on Twitter. Yes, that's correct. Well, the hashtag started trending after King Khan released the teaser of his upcoming film Jawan pn June 3. Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look From Atlee’s Film Leaves Fans Excited For Its Theatrical Release!

Check It Out:

