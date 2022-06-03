Fans were eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to announce about their film and here is the official announcement. The action entertainer has been titled Jawan and it is all set to be released in theatres on June 2, 2023. Fans are thrilled about the its theatrical release after seeing SRK’s bandaged avatar. One can see bruises on his face and he has wrapped it all with a bandage. We are sure, it would be a treat to watch SRK in this totally different, massy avatar on the big screens. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandaged Avatar In Atlee’s Action Entertainer Looks Intriguing; Film To Arrive In Theatres On June 2, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look In Jawan:

King Khan

Bollywood's Finest Gem

If getting in character is an art then Shah Rukh Khan is Picasso of it !!#Jawan pic.twitter.com/JSE3IuEEZm — Pratyush (@i_pratyush_) June 3, 2022

Chief Shah Rukh Khan

SRK All Set To Rule Again

He Is Back In Action

Be scared BO the king is returning to get back his throne👑🔥 @iamsrk #Jawan pic.twitter.com/pLvInLRXVr — Madz (@Madz_23_) June 3, 2022

Massy & Deadly

