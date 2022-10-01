Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are not just superb actors, but also fab dancers, and their latest MJ dance video proves the same. Well, as the bros took the internet by storm after they grooved to Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" song in pyjamas. Also, if you noticed, mother Neelima Azeem too makes a cameo in the clip. Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Flaunt Energetic Moves As They Groove to ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ at a Family Event (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

