Shahid Kapoor's half sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar today (March 2). And so pictures from the wedding festivities have started to surface online. Now in one of the pics, the Jersey actor could be seen posing with Mira Rajput as well as the bride-groom at the kaleera ceremony. Shahid Kapoor’s Sister Sanah Kapur to Tie the Knot With Seema-Manoj Pahwa’s Son Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar (Watch Video).

Check Out Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivaan Shah (@thesurrealvivaanshah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)