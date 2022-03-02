Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah will exchange vows with versatile actors Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank today in Mahabaleshwar. Sanah's cousin and Naseeruddin Shah-Ratna Pathak's son Vivaan Shah confirmed the news via Instagram post. Saroj Ka Rishta: Shahid Kapoor’s Sister Sanah Kapoor to Star in Yet Another Comedy-Drama.

He dropped a video from the pre-wedding festivities and congratulated the couple. "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you'll Baa would have been soooo proud Sanuuu," he captioned the post.

Check Out The Video Below:

Taking to Instagram Story, he shared several clips from one of the functions, in which Sanah's mother Supriya Pathak and her sister and actor Ratna Pathak can be seen dancing together. For the unversed, Sanah is Pankaj Kapur's daughter with his second wife Supriya Pathak. She was featured alongside Shahid Kapoor in the film 'Shaandaar' (2015).

